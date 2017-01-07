House agrees to replace UofL board

Kentucky State Capitol Building (Photo: Thinkstock)

Frankfort, KY - Kentucky's Republican governor would appoint a new board for the University of Louisville with the consent of the state Senate under a bill that has cleared the state legislature.

The Kentucky House of Representatives gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.

The university's accrediting agency has placed the school on probation for one year over concerns of possible undue political influence after Bevin issued an executive order abolishing and replacing the school's governing board. The president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education says the bill would likely resolve the probation issue.

Democrats warn Republicans are moving too fast and are placing students' degrees at risk.

