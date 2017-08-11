Horsing around, making an impact

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
Suspect in S. Indiana standoff is in custody
-
Metro Council expresses no confidence in Chief Conrad
-
Givens: All Americans would feel war impact
-
First Alert Storm Team: Morning Weather Outlook
-
Verify: The truth about pit bulls
-
Pat and John Byron hope to keep daughter's killer in prison
-
Pigs loose on interstate after semi overturns
-
Bellarmine University coaches save the day
-
Process to remove Councilman Johnson
More Stories
-
UofL's appeal on penalties: It's "grossly…Aug 11, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Man describes moment K-9 overdosed following…Aug 11, 2017, 4:28 p.m.
-
How Guam and other areas are preparing amid…Aug 11, 2017, 2:51 p.m.