Homicide investigation underway in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD says a homicide investigation is underway in the Parkland neighborhood.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday police responded to a call from the 1000 block of South 28th Street and found a man on South 28th Street and Kentucky with a gun shot wound. He was taken to University Hospital.

Police are still searching for witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

