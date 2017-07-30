WHAS
Homicide investigation underway in Parkland neighborhood

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:08 AM. EDT July 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD says a homicide investigation is underway in the Parkland neighborhood.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday police responded to a call from the 1000 block of South 28th Street and found a man on South 28th Street and Kentucky with a gun shot wound. He was taken to University Hospital.

Police are still searching for witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

