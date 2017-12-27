Holiday gifts may be destined for landfill

The holiday gifts you plan on returning have a good chance of ending up in a landfill.

Returned merchandise adds about five billion pounds of trash to landfills every year. That's according to "optoro," a firm helping retailers manage returns.

Americans return about 380 billion dollars' worth of goods every year. 90 billion of that during holidays.

The company estimates only half of returns make their way back to the shelves.

The others are often damaged or their boxes are open so they end up being resold to secondary retailers or just tossed away.



© 2017 WHAS-TV