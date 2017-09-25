Hiker rescued at Floyds Fork after heat exhaustion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Seahawks react to anthem protest
-
Mother charged in deadly Henryville crash to face judge
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
Arrest in block party shooting
-
KSP trooper under investigation after scuffle
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
Morning Brew in Spanish: 9.25.2017
-
Hispanic Heritage: Highlighting Ernesto Barrios
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
More Stories
-
Could more neighborhood watch groups lead to fewer…Sep 25, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
Two-way conversions downtown grow nearSep 25, 2017, 10:20 p.m.
-
$80M rehab project planned for Sherman Minton BridgeSep 25, 2017, 10:11 p.m.