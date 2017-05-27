Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicks off Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Monday is the return of the Mayor Greg Fischer’s Hike Bike and Paddle Event.

The twice annual event is held every Memorial Day and Labor Day.



Thousands will gather at Waterfront park to enjoy a morning full of free fun.

Fitness demonstrations like yoga and pickleball will start the day, then you can take your pick between a 5K hike, a 9.5-mile bike ride on closed streets, or a paddle on the Ohio River.



It all kicks off at 8:00 Monday morning.

