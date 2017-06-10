Hemp insulation being used in Lexington house project

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hemp enthusiasts are working on the first house to be insulated with hemp grown in Kentucky.

During a workshop on Friday in Lexington, participants made insulation for a house under construction on York Street.

Kris Nonn, director of design and construction at North Limestone Community Development Corporation, says it's important to understand "how something that grows really well here can be used for construction." Nonn helped organize the "Building With Hemp" workshop.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (bit.ly/2spGfs0) that a construction company has donated $3,000 to analyze and monitor the energy consumption of the house.

Nonn says hemp is an "insulation alternative that doesn't have major drawbacks." The material, known as "hempcrete," is hypoallergenic, resistant to fire and insect damage, and "allows moisture to move through it," according to Nonn.

