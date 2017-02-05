Healthy alternatives to Super Bowl snacks

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kate Perkins of Norton Healthcare stopped by GMK Sunday to show Tabnie some healthy Super Bowl snack alternatives. Below are recipes for a healthy spinach artichoke dip and homemade sweet potato chips.

Healthier Spinach Artichoke Dip

1-12 oz. bag frozen cut leaf spinach, prepared and drained

1-15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 Tbsp olive oil

1-14 oz. can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped

4 oz. reduced fat cream cheese

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

2+ tsp hot sauce, to taste

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp onion powder

¼ tsp ground pepper

¼ tsp salt

1. Prepare spinach according to package directions. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Once spinach is done cooking, drain and add to large bowl.

2. In the bowl of a large food processor, blend cannellini beans and olive oil until mostly smooth. Add mixture to the bowl with the drained spinach.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients to bowl and stir to combine evenly. Place mixture in an oven-safe baking dish. Top with additional Parmesan if you like. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until dip is heated throughout and cheese is melty. Serve while warm

__________

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

1 peeled, very thinly sliced sweet potato

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Cumin

Paprika

Coarse salt

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees F. On two baking sheets, toss sweet potato with oil and season with cumin, paprika, and salt. Arrange in single layers and bake, flipping halfway, until crisp and golden, 20-25 minutes.



