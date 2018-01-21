Your joints probably aren't achy just because it's raining, study finds

arthritis (ABC News)

(USA Today) - That creak in your knee probably doesn’t get worse on rainy days, even if you notice it more when the skies turn grey.

That’s the conclusion of a study from Harvard Medical School that finds people who go to the doctor on rainy days don’t complain any more about joint pain than people who check in on sunny ones.

People have connected weather to health going back to ancient Greece. In a 2014 study of arthritis patients from six European countries, researchers found that 67% believed their joint pain was affected by the weather. Women, more anxious people, and people from Southern — rather than Northern — Europe were more likely to associate the two, the survey showed.

But most scientific examinations find no link between weather and joint pain.

In the latest study, researchers looked at insurance claims from more than 11.5 million doctor’s visits by patients over 65. Researchers then connected the medical complaints from these visits to daily rainfall totals from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather stations near the doctor’s office.

Harvard Medical School's Anupam Jena, who led the study, said that if joint or back pain were truly connected to bad weather, people visiting their doctors on rainy days would complain about aching knees or backs, even if their appointment was scheduled for another reason.

“If this is really something that happens, we should be able to see it in large enough data (sets) like this,” said Jena, who is also an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

But they didn’t.

So why does this association persist? Researchers suggest a few possibilities.

It’s tough to prove a negative, so there may be a true association that studies simply haven’t picked up, said Donald Redelmeier, a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto in Canada, who was not involved in the study, but came to a similar conclusion in 1996.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM