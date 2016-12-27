YMCA of Greater Louisville to waive new member join fees through Jan. 31

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Looking for that extra push to lose weight for the New Year?

Officials with the YMCA of Greater Louisville have announced they are waiving join fees for new members through Jan. 31.

Whether you’re a beginner or exercise expert, the YMCA offers a supportive wellness coaching staff to help members meet their fitness goals in their friendly health community.

New members can also experience a variety of exercise classes, free childcare while they work out.

The YMCA also said they will have a weight loss and diabetes program that will kick off after the first of the year.

For more information on the YMCA click here or call (502) 587-9622.