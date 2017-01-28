Yarmuth, officials call on Washington to protect Kentuckian's healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Congressman John Yarmuth and other elected officials have joined the national “Save My Care” bus tour in a stand against repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Saturday’s event in the city was just one stop of a two-month cross-country tour.

Those who attended the event say they were against a repeal but most agreed they will be okay as long as another plan replaces the act and can help Americans stay insured.

“It just can’t be done. There are going to be millions and millions and millions of people that are gonna be affected if that happens. So I’m firmly against repealing the Affordable Care Act without replacing it with at least something that provides the same protections for our patients,” Dr. Allison Cardin said.

Congressman Yarmuth has been firmly against the repeal.

Earlier this month, he hosted another rally to discuss what exactly would happen when the repeal takes place.

GOP members are currently working towards alternative legislation to repeal and replace.

