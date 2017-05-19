What's Going Around: Vomiting in Pregnancy

Iʼm Dr. Ryan Stanton and itʼs time to find out Whatʼs Going Around. We are a few months past Valentineʼs Day and that means many people are now expecting a bundle of joy. This also means increased visits to the OB, PCP, and emergency departments for vomiting in pregnancy. Unfortunately, this is incredibly common and can really impact the first trimester. In most cases, the morning sickness and vomiting will resolve by 15-20 weeks of pregnancy. This may be of little consolation to those in week 4 or 5, but at least its a little light at the end of the tunnel.

The biggest concern and consideration in more severe cases is hydration and nutrition. It is very important for mothers to maintain good hydration and diet to support themselves and the growth of the unborn baby. The challenge for us in healthcare is that many of the best nausea and vomiting related medications have potential risk to the baby. Thus, we want to avoid them as much as possible. There has been recent growth in some over the counter therapies that have good results and are safer in pregnancy.

These can also be given in the emergency department with IV fluids for hydration if needed. On occasion, admission is necessary to break the cycle and get the mother in better condition. Rarely, more prolonged therapies will be necessary. The most important thing is to work closely with your OB/GYN provider. They can help with medications and track your progress. If necessary, a trip to the ER can help with more severe symptoms and provide urgent therapies. Check with your doctor on proper medications and any questions that you may have.

