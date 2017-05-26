What's Going Around: Memorial Day

Iʼm Dr. Ryan Stanton and itʼs time to find out Whatʼs Going Around. We are coming up on the Memorial Day weekend and that gives me flashbacks to my years in the trauma center. This weekend is one of the real spikes for trauma centers as people take the long weekend to take on various outdoor activities.

From boating to travel, four wheeling, hiking, yard work, or whatever outdoor adventure may lie ahead, injuries are common and trauma centers are full. There is no way to decrease all risk, but it is important to consider the potential dangers of your activities and take the steps to stay safe. I want to mention a few of the most common. First and foremost, never drink and operate a motor vehicle.

Alcohol is a huge contributor to spring/summer trauma. Two, alway wear safety equipment. Whether it is the seatbelt in the car, helmet on the motorcycle or children's toys, or life jackets on the lake. These can save your life and decrease the risk of significant injury. Finally, reduce distractions, especially with driving.

We have seen an increase in traffic accident injuries in deaths in the past couple of years. The distraction of the cell phone and other electronic devices has been a huge contributor. It is important as the operator of moving vehicles to stay focused on what lies ahead. This is not limited to the cell phone or car, but anything that distracts your attention on whatever motorized device you may be driving.

This can be a fun weekend with family and friends, but I ask, for your sake and those staffing area emergency departments, to be safe and do everything you can to prevent injuries. You can join the conversation on Facebook at our Whatʼs Going Around as well as the Stanton MD page. Also, follow @everydaymed on Twitter. I'm Dr. Ryan Stanton and that's what's going around.

