UK researchers confront opioid epidemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Few places have been hit harder by the opioid epidemic than Kentucky and Indiana. That's why the University of Kentucky is focusing much of its research on helping people act on their addiction.



The university and UK Healthcare are addressing opioid abuse in several ways: helping those seeking recovery and protecting those caught in the middle.



One program, called "PATHways" focuses on helping pregnant women recover from opioid use with access to doctors and peer support.

UK's President, Dr. Eli Capilouto, says the ultimate goal is to reunite families.

UK physicians are also looking to change prescription habits and guidelines to reduce the number of opioid prescriptions and develop better ways to use medication to treat addiction.

