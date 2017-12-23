Tobacco barns re-purposed for anti-smoking ads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky is finding a new way to help those kick the smoking habit by using old barns that once held the tobacco used in cigarettes.

A barn located in Ballard County has been painted with “Be Tobacco Free, Quit Now Kentucky”.

The Bluegrass State has one of the highest smoking rates in the country and the hope is the ads will help those kick the habit.

The murals cost an estimated $15,000 to paint, which comes from a federal grant. Farmers are paid between $600 and $1,000 if they agree to leave the mural up 5 years.

