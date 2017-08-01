These Louisville restaurants had critical food-code violations in 2Q

Thinkstock (Photo: Sasiistock)

Each quarter, Louisville Business First compiles a list of restaurants that have critical violations of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness food code.

Any critical violation will earn a restaurant a grade of C. These violations include, but are not limited to:

• Spoiled food;

• Food at unsafe temperatures;

• Improper hand-washing;

• Employees eating, drinking or smoking while preparing food;

• Person in charge without knowledge of safe food practices or not present;

• Insects, rodents, birds, turtles or other animals present;

• Toxic items not labeled.

Our list below includes only the critical violation information from inspections in the second quarter and does not always include follow-up information, which might reflect an improved score. For the most up-to-date score, the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness has a searchable database here.

The list below is in alphabetical order. It tells the restaurant name, address, letter grade and score. Explanations of the violations are listed by bullet point.

Anselmo’s, 1511 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/80

• Soft cheeses (ricotta, fresh mozzarella), whipped cream (49-51 F)

• Improper storage of personal drinks and items.Lack of hand washing when changing gloves. Lack of hand washing to prevent cross contamination.

• Improper storage of cleaning supplies/toxic items glass cleaner, sanitizer.

Asahi, 3701 Lexington Road

Grade: C/82

• No written procedures/logs for using time as a Public Health Control with Sushi rice (sushi rice pH 3.8)

• Raw, in shell eggs held above 45 degrees F (approximately 5 pounds voluntarily discarded)

• Toxic items do not bear a legible manufacturers label.

Arby’s, 6216 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/91

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Roast beef)

Bandido’s Taqueria Mexicana, 423 Warnock St.

Grade: C/89

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Beef at 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicken at 60 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Bazo’s Fresh Mexican Grill, 1250 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/88

• The presence of rodents.

Behar Cafe, 282 Evangeline Ave.

Grade: C/89

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Raw, ground beef at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. (Voluntarily discarded)

Bendoya, 217 S. Fifth St.

Grade: C/91

• The presence of insects. Live insects observed in prep/storage area

Blue Horse, 830 Phillips Lane

Grade: C/87

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. 20 lbs. of chicken breast at 62 degrees Fahrenheit. 20 lbs. of cheese at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. 10 lbs. chicken wings at 62 degrees Fahrenheit.Product quarantined and voluntarily discarded.

Burger King, 9512 Preston Highway

Grade: C/75

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Salad cooler holding half and half, salads, iced coffees and frappe mix holding at 58 degrees F) (Discarded)

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Cheetos mac and cheese, and chicken nuggets holding at 105 degrees F.The timer was showing red and the employees were unaware as to how long the product had been sitting there.) (Discarded)

• Hands not washed to prevent contamination from the previous task. (Employee observed handling raw ground beef and then handling ready-to-eat buns without washing hands or changing gloves) (Corrected)

• Employee personal food stored over and next to customer food inside of a walk-in cooler.

• Person-in-charge does not demonstrate knowledge.

• Toxic items not properly stored. (chemical bottles stored on top of single service cups) (Corrected)

Captain’s Quarters, 5700 Captiain’s Quarters Road,

Grade: C/77

• Canned food products observed which indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents.

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

• Potentially hazardous food requiring refrigeration not rapidly cooled to an internal temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

• Hands not washed to prevent contamination from the previous task.

• Employee drink(s) without lids and straws

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 3623 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/79

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

• Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized. (Dishes)

Domino’s Pizza, 2520 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/91

• Toxic items not properly stored. Working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials are not clearly and individually identified with the common name. Cleaning supplies mis-labeled.

Domino’s Pizza, 6803 Southside Drive

Grade: C/93

• Personal drinks in food prep areas.

Double Dragon, 9204 Blue Lick Road

Grade: C/72

• Not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which food shall be consumed, sold or discarded on the premises. (Cooked chicken, eggs rolls, and various other items)

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food. (Personal drinks stored on counters next to and above food storage)

El Molcajete KY, 8106 Preston Highway

Grade: C/75

• Not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which food shall be consumed, sold or discarded on the premises. (Cooked chicken and rice)

• Molluscan shellfish missing tags/acceptable records indicating where they were harvested and by whom.

• Bare hand contact with ready-to eat foods. (Tortillas)

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food. (Stored next to food preparation)

• Toxic items do not bear a legible manufacturers label.

El Nopal, 12418 La Grange Road

Grade C/86

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

• Handwashing sink not provided. Handwashing sink removed from the ware-washing area without health department approval.

El Taco Loco, 5622 Preston Highway

Grade: C/84

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Pork at 65 degrees Fahrenheit

• Personal drinks in a food prep area.

Fiesta Mexican, 4507 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/89

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

Fish-N-More, 2200 W. Market St.

Grade: 90 (No letter grade provided)

• Canned food products observed which indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents. (Discarded)

Golden Buddha Restaurant, 8000 Preston Highway

Grade: C/70

• Canned food products observed which indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents.

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Rice holding at 85 degrees F. Cooked chicken and egg rolls holding between 48 and 55 degrees F) (discarded)

• Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized.(Can opener)

• Toxic items do not bear a legible manufacturers label.

Golden Wall, 3111 Fern Valley Road

Grade: C/82

• Canned food products observed which indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents. (Corrected)

• Personal drinks and food stored on food service equipment and food preparation table. (Corrected)

• Soda nozzles washed without gloves where a band-aid was being worn to cover a wound. (Corrected)

Hibachi Buffet, 5372 Dixie Highway

Grade: C/83

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

• The chlorine solution for manual/mechanical ware washing is not at the proper concentration level.

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen, 1041 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/83

• Expired and adulterated deli meats

• Ham 46F; Porketta 50F

• Food safety certified personnel not present.

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen, 12531 Shelbyville Road

Grade: C/85

• Bare-hand contact with ready-to eat foods. (Ice cream cones)

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

• Working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials are not clearly and individually identified with the common name. (Spray bottles)

Kai Lana Sushi, 6435 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/90

• The chlorine solution for mechanical ware-washing is not at the proper concentration level.

KFC, 12420 La Grange Road

Grade: C/89

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Fried chicken in hot-holding unit reading 73 F)

La Caribena, 7100 Preston Highway

Grade: C/68

• Not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which food shall be consumed, sold or discarded on the premises. (ham)

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Ham and sausage holding at 52 degrees F)

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food. (Drink inside of reach-in cooler)

• Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized. (Slicers)

• Toxic items not properly stored. (Next to single service bags)

La Rosita Sol, 8730 Westport Road

Grade: C/92

• Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized.(Dishes, utensils, food-service equipment, etc.)

• All sewage and waste water not disposed of in an approved manner. (Three-compartment sink back-up and not draining)

Le Relais, 2817 Taylorsville Road

Grade: C/75

• Improper storage of personal food & drinks, other items.Failure to change apron after smoking.

• Cleaning liquid/toxic stored by food.

Masha-Allah African Restaurant, 3927 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/83

• All sewage and waste water not disposed of in an approved manner. Severe waste/water, sewage leak.

• Hand-washing sink not operable.

Max Orient, 4801 Outer Loop

Grade C/86

• Person-in-charge does not demonstrate knowledge.

• The chlorine solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing is not at the proper concentration level.

• The presence of insects.

McAlister’s Deli, 6510 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/90

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 1212 W. Broadway

Grade: C/90

• Open-top personal beverages stored beside food. (Corrected)

McDonald’s, 2209 Taylorsville Road

Grade: C/88

• Lack of hand washing. Not changing gloves as needed/washing hands at glove change.

Mirage Mediterranean Cuisine, 4100 Preston Highway

Grade: C/90

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

• Gyro, lamb, rice, chicken, feta at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. (Food quarantined and voluntarily discarded).

O’Charley’s, 962 Breckenridge Lane

Grade: C/82

• PHF foods held at 50-75F/quarantine notice/voluntary disposal. Prime rib held at 116-118F.

Oishii Sushi Tempura and Teriyaki, 2810 Taylorsville Road

Grade: C/80

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Quarantine/ voluntary disposal of 167.5 pounds of seafood temperatures 46-54 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

Panera Bread, 6221 Dutchmans Lane

Grade: C/86

• Potentially hazardous foods not held at safe temperatures, chicken 51-52 F, yogurt 49-50 F.

Papa John’s Pizza, 2111 W. Broadway

Grade: C/91

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.(Discarded)

Papa John’s Pizza, 2336 S. Floyd St.

Grade: C/91

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Chicken at 70 degrees Fahrenheit, voluntarily discarded.

Papa John’s, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Grade: C/88

• Employees’ personal drinks on prep surface while prepping. Employees not properly washing hands-improper glove use.

• Leak at hand sink in prep area (waste pipe).

Papa John’s Pizza, 5363 Dixie Highway

Grade: C/87

• Bare hand contact with ready-to eat foods.

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

• No certified food safety manager present.

Penn Station, 3703 Chamberlain Lane

Grade: C/89

• Hands not washed to prevent contamination from the previous task. (No paper towels/hand drying device at both hand sinks)

Popeye’s, 3317 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/79

• No written procedures for time as a Public Health Control.

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (chicken)

• Hands not washed to prevent contamination from the previous task.

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

Rally’s, 2011 Brownsboro Road

Grade: C/84

• Personal drinks stored above/next to food. Corrected.

• Not sanitized between 200-400 ppm for QAC, reading 0 ppm, no sanitizer loaded in equipment. Corrected.

• Improperly stored near/above ready-to-go-single service items.

• Potentially hazardous food requiring refrigeration not rapidly cooled to an internal temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Improper cooling of cooked hamburger meat.

Qdoba, 100 Daventry Lane

Grade: C/82

• All sewage and waste water not disposed of in an approved manner. Sewage backup at three-compartment sink — corrected.

Leak at waste pipe. (Three-compartment sink).

Qdoba, 2632 S. Fourth St.

Grade: C/81

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (potentially hazardous food in reach in cooler top line 45-49 F) Corrected, discarded immediately.

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Potentially hazardous foods in re-therm, 113 F) (Product was held in re-therm, timer was not set, employees unsure how long PHF had been in the unit) Corrected, discarded immediately.

• The presence of insects. (live insects observed in the food prep/ ware-washing area)

River’s Edge, 6301 Bass Road

Grade: C/92

• Chlorine solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing is not at the proper concentration level.

Rooster’s, 5338 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/83

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service.

•All sewage and waste water not disposed of in an approved manner. A major leak in plumbing waste pipe.

Ruby Tuesday, 11701 Bluegrass Parkway

Grade: C/85

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Prep line in kitchen not operating correctly) (Quarantined and voluntarily discarded)

• Hands not washed to prevent contamination from the previous task. (Observed employee not washing hands after removing gloves/changing tasks)

Senor Iguanas, 4000 Dutchmans Lane

Grade: C/72

• Cooked rice at 110F.

• Improper storage of personal drinks.Improper hand washing.

• Certified food manager not present at the time of inspection.

• Zero ppm chlorine at the dishwasher.

• Degreaser and glass cleaner not labeled/corrected.

Shoney’s, 6511 Signature Drive

Grade: C/72

• Expired Grade A dairy. (Discarded)

• Canned food products observed which indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents. (Discarded)

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Buffet holding shredded cheese, ranch, blue cheese, and ham at 52-54 degrees F) (Reach-in cooling units holding eggs, milk, ham and other items at 51 degrees F) (Discarded)

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (breakfast chicken holding on the buffet at 110 degrees F) (Discarded)

• Improper storage of employee food/drink(s). (Drink stored next to pie crusts) (Corrected). Employee personal drinks do not have a lid and straw.

• Toxic items do not bear a legible manufacturers label.

Sol Aztecas, 2427 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/68

•Cross contamination/raw beef, raw shell eggs, produce, ready-to-eat foods; broken shell eggs not discarded or used immediately.

•Improper and lack of hand washing. Improper storage of personal drinks.

• The person in charge not present at the start of inspection.

• Dishwasher not sanitizing, zero ppm chlorine.

• Rodenticide improperly used —no loose bait in restaurant.

Sonic Drive-In, 7010 Raggard Road

Grade: C/69

• Not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which food shall be consumed, sold or discarded on the premises.

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Food prep cooler.Items were placed on ice to maintain 41 degrees.

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area.

• Personal drinks not stored in a designated area.

• Hands not washed to prevent contamination from the previous task.

• Employee not washing hands after eating/drinking.

• The person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge. Needs to take the certified food managers course.

• Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized. Inside of the ice machine needs to be cleaned.

• The permit holder is not monitoring/providing to the regulatory authority procedural records for monitoring/verification of the HACCP plan. Per Sonic procedures, the facility is not completing temperature logs and line checks.

Spinelli’s Airport, 6101 Preston Highway

Grade: C/86

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Sausage/meat in prep line cooler)

Steak ‘n’ Shake, 2717 S. Hurstbourne Parkway

Grade: C/84

• Presence of insects (drain flies/fruit flies)

Steak ‘n’ Shake, 4545 Outer Loop

Grade: C/72

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Salsa, and cooked noodles holding at 52 degrees F) (Cottage cheese holding at 47 degrees F) (Guacamole holding at 53 degrees F) (Cooked mushrooms holding at 50 degrees F) (Ranch held at room temperature) (Corrected)

• Potentially hazardous food which has been cooked and then refrigerated not reheated rapidly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. (Chili holding at 117 degrees F) (Corrected)

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Nacho cheese held at room temperature) (Corrected)

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food. (In dry storage area) Employee drink(s) without lids and straws

• Toxic items not properly stored. (Chemical bottle stored next to and above coke products) (Corrected)

Subway, 1250 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/93

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Various cold cuts, meats held at 46 - 52 degrees Fahrenheit.) (Corrected)

Sweet Peaches, 1800 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Grade: C/81

• Cooked potatoes temperature reading at 76 degrees F. (Destroyed)

• Bare hand contact with ready-to eat foods. (Lettuce) Corrected

Tony Boombozz, 1448 Bardstown Road

Grade: C/87

• Sewage exposure — limited to the ware wash area.

Tri State East Star Buffet, 161 Outer Loop

Grade: C/70

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. Some of the items on the cold buffet were not at 41 degrees.Items were discarded. Eggs not maintained at 41 degrees.

• Employee eating, drinking, smoking in unauthorized area. Personal items need to be in a designated area.

• Food contact surfaces not clean and sanitized. Equipment not clean. Items were rewashed.

• The presence of insects.

• The presence of poisonous or toxic materials that are not required for the operation/maintenance of the food establishment. Cannot use pesticides in a commercial establishment without a commercial pesticide license.

Tumbleweed, 4255 Outer Loop

Grade: C/82

• Potentially hazardous food which has been cooked and then refrigerated not reheated rapidly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food. (Stored on food-preparation counter)

• The presence of insects.

Village Anchor Pub & Roost, 11507 Park Road

Grade: C/86

• Potentially hazardous food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below at all times except during necessary periods of preparation and service. (Chicken, salmon, etc.)

• Improper storage of personal drink(s)/food

Carolyn Tribble Greer manages digital operations of the news department.

Louisville Business First