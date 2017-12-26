Study: Sitting is bad for your heart

man in office on the telephone (Photo: Erik Snyder, (c) Erik Snyder)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new study shows that sitting for long periods regularly may be bad for your heart.

The study was published in the journal, Circulation.

It found that the more people sit, the more likely they are to display signs of injury to their cardiac muscles.

The study focused on certain proteins, which are released in large amounts during a heart attack.

However, even slightly elevated levels are concerning over the long term.

According to the study, those who spent ten hours or more per day sitting were more likely to have above-average levels of those proteins.

