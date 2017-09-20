Save a life, join the bone marrow registry

Young woman putting ear stick into mouth. (Photo: b-d-s)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you'd like to save lives by being a bone marrow donor, the process is easy and free. The National Organization BE THE MATCH allows you to join their registry from the comfort of your home

All you have to do is sign up, use the kit they send to swab your cheek and send the kit back.

You must be between 18 and 60 to register and will remain on the list until your 61st birthday.

To sign up, visit https://bethematch.org/.

