Rep. Donohue files bill to ban opioid ads

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:26 PM. EST January 24, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) Kentucky Representative Jeff Donohue wants to ban opioid advertisements. He used the example of banning cigarette-advertising to cut down on the consumption of tobacco products.

Donohue says banning those commercials has "made a profound difference in reducing tobacco usage in our country" and that we face a similar situation with opioids.
         

Under his legislation, no person or business would be allowed to advertise any opiate by its trade, formulary or generic name. 

