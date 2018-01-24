Rep. Donohue files bill to ban opioid ads

The opioid epidemic is one factor behind a falling life expectancy in the U.S.(Photo: Patrick Sison, AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Representative Jeff Donohue wants to ban opioid advertisements. He used the example of banning cigarette-advertising to cut down on the consumption of tobacco products.

RELATED: Kentucky attorney general sues national opioid distributor

Donohue says banning those commercials has "made a profound difference in reducing tobacco usage in our country" and that we face a similar situation with opioids.



Under his legislation, no person or business would be allowed to advertise any opiate by its trade, formulary or generic name.

© 2018 WHAS-TV