Red Cross in need of blood donations

American Red Cross

LOUISVILLE,KY. (WHAS 11)--These winter months are affecting The American Red Cross.

The organization says its in the midst of a winter blood shortage.

The Red cross says it received 37,000 less in donations than what was needed in November and December.

It points to busy holiday schedules as a cause for regular donors to miss appointments.

If you'd like help alleviate the shortage, set up an appointment by calling 1-800-red cross.