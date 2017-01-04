Red Cross in need of blood donations

LOUISVILLE,KY. (WHAS 11)--These winter months are affecting The American Red Cross.
The organization says its in the midst of a winter blood shortage.
The Red cross says it received 37,000 less in donations than what was needed in November and December.
It points to busy holiday schedules as a cause for regular donors to miss appointments.
If you'd like help alleviate the shortage, set up an appointment by calling 1-800-red cross.
