Probable case of bacterial meningitis at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – A health alert has been issued at the University of Kentucky after a student has been hospitalized with a probable case of bacterial meningitis.

That form of meningitis can be fatal.

While the University would not disclose where the student lived on campus, a spokesperson told WHAS11 News the dorm is being professionally cleaned and they’re reaching out to those who may have been in close contact with that student.

Doctors say meningitis symptoms include a sudden fever, headache and stiff neck.

They can appear quickly over several days and it’s important to start treatment as soon as possible.

