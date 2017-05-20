Paul: Medicaid expansion too expensive to continue

Rand Paul

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.

Paul spoke to a group of doctors and other medical professionals at the King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland on Friday. He said while Barack Obama's health care law added 400,000 people to Kentucky's Medicaid rolls, neither the state nor the federal government has enough money to continue to pay for them.

Paul's comments come while Republican Senate leaders are crafting a bill that would repeal and replace Obama's health care law. The Congressional Budget Office plans to estimate the bill's impact next week.

King's Daughters Health System Chief Medical Officer Richard Ford said while the hospital is struggling to make a profit, it likely could not survive without the expanded Medicaid program.

