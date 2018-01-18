Number of flu-related deaths growing

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Flu activity in Kentucky and the rest of the country is widespread and the number of deaths continues to grow.



The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says 50 people have now died in the Bluegrass, two of them were children. Influenza A, the most common strain in Kentucky is being attributed to the deaths.



Indiana has also seen at least 50 flu-related deaths.



Doctors say the flu vaccine is still the best protection for the flu and even if you do get sick, it can help lessen the symptoms.

