Needle exchange proposed for Oldham County

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The heroin epidemic has no boundaries and now Oldham County is exploring a new way to fight the problem.

After seeing a spike in HIV and Hepatitis C, a local health department is pushing for a needle exchange, but they're receiving some push back.

The Oldham County Health Department is the first to admit they're still gathering information, but the early returns are staggering.

There were 191 hospitalizations due to Hepatitis C in 2015 which is up from 125 in 2011.

Now, they're trying to get ahead of this problem before it gets out of hand.

"Oldham County is the healthiest county in Kentucky,” said Oldham Co. Judge Executive David Voegele.



While Judge Executive David Voegele has his facts straight Oldham County also has a dirty little secret.



"We know that there are users in our community which puts our community at risk for the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C,” said Oldham Co. Health Dept. Director Teresa Gamsky. "Heroin use is across all demographics."



To fight the ravaging effects of heroin, Oldham Co. Health Dept. Director Teresa Gamsky is proposing a needle exchange program that some see as controversial.



"Prevention is not permission to use drugs,” said Gamsky. “We know needle exchanges prevent the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C."



However, Gamsky may be fighting an uphill battle to roll out the program by July 1.

The County Judge Executive says he needs more information before moving forward.



"The statistics seem to go against the common sense that people have, but we're going to try and sort it out and do the best we can here,” said Voegele.



The board of health still needs to make a recommendation before the county judge can sign off, but the La Grange City Council must also approve any proposal since the Health Department is within city limits.



Jumping through these hoops could cost valuable time.



"Right now our police department, road department, and parks department find used needles in parks, playgrounds, and parking areas,” said Voegele.

"Any dollar spent on prevention are extremely valuable versus paying for a lifetime of HIV or Hepatitis C treatments,” said Gamsky.



The Oldham County Board of Health is still seeking public input on the proposed needle exchange. Their next meeting is scheduled for March 31.

