National Wear Red Day: Why do we wear red?

No, there isn’t a UofL game today, but you may still see a lot of people dressed in red.

February is American Heart Month and today, February 2, is National Wear Red Day.

National Wear Red Day is hosted by Go Red for Woman, an organization founded by the American Heart Association. The goal of this group is to empower women to take control of their heart health. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, according to the AHA, and there are several misconceptions about the disease. Go Red for Women serves as a way to educate women on the signs of heart disease and encourage them to take action.

National Wear Red Day was born in 2003 as a proactive way to bring national attention to the disease that affects nearly 500,000 American women each year.

Not only does Wear Red Day raise awareness, but it also serves as a way to raise funds to support research, education, and community programs to benefit women who have been affected by heart disease. You can visit the Go Red for Women website to donate to the American Heart Association. This year, they have a goal to raise $2,000,000.

Macy's is also celebrating Wear Red Day and is offering sales in-store and online through February 5. You can purchase Red Dress pins for $3 each, and 100% of the proceeds benefit Go Red for Women.

More than 900,000 women have joined the fight against heart disease - and you can too. Visit the website to learn more about the cause and to make a donation. If you wear red today, be sure to post your photos on social media using the hashtag #WearRedandGive.



