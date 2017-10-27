National prescription drug take-back event happening Oct. 28

Close-up of Pills Being Held in Someone's Hands. Photo by Digital Vision, Getty Images (Photo: Digital Vision., Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, law enforcement from across Kentucky announced another step to get drugs off our streets.

On Oct. 28, you'll have an opportunity to safely dispose of your unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications during National Prescription Take-Back Day.

The US Attorney says events like these can help prevent young people from becoming hooked on opioids.

The drug take-back runs tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can drop off your medicines at more than 70 locations across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Click here to find a location near you.

