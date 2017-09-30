Model's eye tattoo could now leave her blind

A scleral tattoo caused a severe eye infection. (Photo: Inside Edition, Custom)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- A Canadian model received a botched eye tattoo and is now warning others about the dangers of the practice.

Catt Gallinger, 24, went to get a scleral tattoo, which colors the white part of the human eye with ink, three weeks ago and things went terribly wrong.

The next morning Gallinger said she woke up with her eye swollen completely shut, according to a Facebook post. She was suffering from an eye infection.

She believes that "undiluted ink, over injection, and not enough/smaller injections [sites]" caused the infection.

"I am NOT sharing this with you to cause trouble, I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done,” Gallinger wrote in a Facebook post.

She had her eye tattooed purple but has been to the hospital three times since, she said.

"I was on antibiotic drops for the first week and a half and have been on steroid drops for four days now, with little success at bringing down the internal swelling,” Gallinger said after the procedure.

Gallinger has currently lost part of the vision in the swollen eye and is facing the prospect of living with irreversible damage, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Doctors said it is not likely she will completely regain her vision, reports said.

She is now warning others of the dangers of eye tattoos.

"Just please be cautious who you get your mods from and do your research. I don't want this to happen to anyone else,” she wrote.

Inside Edition