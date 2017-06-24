Metro Health issues bat exposure warning to Camp Blanton attendees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness are asking all residents who attended a Harlan County camp to contact them after possibly being exposed to animals with rabies.

According to officials, several dozen Jefferson County residents who attended Camp Blanton from June 5 through June 22 may have been exposed to bats.

Officials could not determine if the bats had rabies but are erring on the side of caution.

If you attended this camp and aren’t a Jefferson County resident, contact your county’s local health department.

