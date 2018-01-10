Measles outbreak confirmed at IU Bloomington

Measles virus 05132014 xx 1 cdc handout.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A case of the measles has been confirmed at the IU Bloomington campus.



Measles is a highly contagious disease that can live in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed for up to two hours.



According to a statement from the university, the infected student arrived at Bloomington on January second for a new student orientation. The student lived in the McNutt Residence hall.

School officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

