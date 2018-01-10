Measles outbreak confirmed at IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A case of the measles has been confirmed at the IU Bloomington campus.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that can live in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed for up to two hours.
According to a statement from the university, the infected student arrived at Bloomington on January second for a new student orientation. The student lived in the McNutt Residence hall.
School officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs