Measles outbreak confirmed at IU Bloomington

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:32 PM. EST January 10, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A case of the measles has been confirmed at the IU Bloomington campus.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can live in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed for up to two hours.
 

According to a statement from the university, the infected student arrived at Bloomington on January second for a new student orientation. The student lived in the McNutt Residence hall.

 

School officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

