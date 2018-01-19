Louisville restaurants with critical food-code violations in the 4th quarter

Restaurant health ratings (Photo: WHAS11)

Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Business First) - Each quarter, we compile a list of restaurants that have critical violations of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness food code.

Any critical violation will earn a restaurant a grade of C. These violations include, but are not limited to:

Spoiled food;

Food at unsafe temperatures;

Improper hand-washing;

Employees eating, drinking or smoking while preparing food;

Person in charge without knowledge of safe food practices or not present;

Insects, rodents, birds, turtles or other animals present;

Toxic items not labeled.

Our list below includes only the critical violation information from inspections in the fourth quarter and does not always include follow-up information, which might reflect an improved score. For the most up-to-date score, the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness has a searchable database here.

The list below is in alphabetical order. It tells the restaurant name, address, letter grade and score. Explanations of the violations are listed by bullet point.

To see the restaurants that received critical food violations, click here.

Louisville Business First