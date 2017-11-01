Louisville area hospitals receive national scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A national watchdog organization called LeapFrog has graded area hospitals based on their patient safety, and the results might affect where you go the next time you're sick.

Two of Norton's three local hospitals stepped up their grades this year. Norton Women and Children's hospital scoring an A, the best in Metro Louisville.

Norton Hospitals on Chestnut and Audubon received B's.

Jewish, University, and Saints Mary & Elizabeth all received low scores of D.

The remainder of the Louisville area hospitals were in the C range.

© 2017 WHAS-TV