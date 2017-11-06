Letter of intent signed for Baptist Health to acquire HMH

doctor health (Photo: KGW)

Elizabethtown, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hardin Memorial Health (HMH) and Baptist Health have signed a letter of intent for Baptist Health to acquire HMH.

It will be several months before an agreement is made on the project.

Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry Berry, Chairman of the HMH Board of Trustees, said “The challenge for independent, county-owned hospitals like HMH, faced with a demanding and uncertain environment of increased costs and declining reimbursements, is to continue to ensure that clinical expertise and capital investment keeps pace with citizen demands for the highest level of local healthcare.

HMH and Baptist Health have worked together for two decades. This transaction will assure that HMH will emerge stronger operationally and financially as a regional healthcare leader. This will clearly benefit the 400,000 individuals in 10 counties which our health system has served with quality healthcare for more than 60 years,” said Berry.

