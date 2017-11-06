Ky. Attornery General office to share new opioid epidemic plan

Photo: Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The Kentucky Attorney General's office is expected to share a new plan to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Attorney General's Office will make an announcement Monday in Frankfort with the president of the state chapter of Stop the Organized Pill Pushers Now.

The Attorney General has called the drug epidemic the greatest threat to Kentucky.

The Bluegrass state has one of the highest overdose death rates in the country.

© 2017 WHAS-TV