Kentucky reports first pediatric flu deaths as flu activity remains widespread

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Department for Public Health, within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), reported the state’s first pediatric deaths for the 2017-18 flu season. They say two children have died in relation to the flu.

“Of the thirty-six flu-related deaths reported so far this season, two of those were children,” said the Acting Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey D. Howard. “The average age of death of the other thirty-four people who died as a result of flu is 75 years of age.”

The children’s hometown, county, and gender are not being released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families. These personal losses are a reminder for all of us that flu can be a serious illness, for young and old alike. We strongly encourage people to protect themselves, particularly children 6 months and older and those people at high risk for complications related to the flu. Stay at home if they have the flu or flu-like symptoms and to avoid contact with others.”

Symptoms of the flu can be fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches. If you develop flu symptoms seek medical advice to determine if they should be treated with an antiviral drug. That drug could shorten the course of the illness or reduce its severity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers these tips to stop the spread of germs:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine).

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

DPH says the flu is “widespread” for the fourth consecutive week this flu season. Widespread activity is the highest level of flu activity, which indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

It takes about two weeks following the administration of the vaccine for the recipient to develop protection from the flu. There are ample supplies available throughout the state. Vaccinations are available at Kentucky’s local health departments, pharmacies, and medical providers. Many health plans cover the cost of the vaccine with no copay.

Another result of the harsh flu season is the number of influenza outbreaks in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities. There has already been 49 outbreaks reported this season. The traditional flu season lasts from October through May.

DPH officials report weekly to the CDC national flu surveillance system. The weekly report is now available online at http://chfs.ky.gov/dph/epi/Influenza.htm and is updated each Friday before noon.

