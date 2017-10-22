Kentucky health officials announce new weekly flu report

(Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Villafuerte, 2003 Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State health officials in Kentucky say there's a new way to keep track of flu outbreaks.

The State Department for Public Health says an online weekly influenza surveillance report will be used to gauge current flu activity in Kentucky.

The weekly report is compiled by state health officials and will be provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of statewide flu surveillance efforts.

The report is located at http://chfs.ky.gov/dph/epi/Influenza.htm and will be updated each Friday before noon.

Health officials say influenza cases are broken down by age groups and counties, the number of deaths resulting from the flu and the current influenza activity level reported in the state.

Kentucky's current flu activity level is classified as "sporadic," with 18 confirmed cases of flu being reported.

