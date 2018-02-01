Kentuckiana woman recovering from flu scare

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A family on the mend after going through a terrible scare.

“I can see why they tell you the flu can kill you,” Linda Caswell said.

Caswell went to two local emergency rooms last week when she felt ill.

The wait was too long so she went back home both times. But the pain was too intense - she later called an ambulance and was admitted to the hospital with the flu.

“It does feel like death,” said Caswell. “It is so bad it was in my back. It was in all parts of my body. I cried a lot.”

Several of Linda's family members, including her 4-year-old great grandson, had the flu as well. It left them all unable to move for days.

“When she got sick it scared me and made me realize that what they are saying on the TV and people are dying we've seen it firsthand,” said Sheila Frank, Caswell’s daughter. “If the ambulance didn't take her there is no telling if she didn't get there quick enough, it was, it could have killed her.”

Local doctors say this year’s strain of the flu continues to change.

“This year’s predominant strain has been H3N2 strain according to CDC sources and this strain has been known to mutate more quickly more rapidly and more divergently than the vaccines that have been created for it,” Dr. Joshua Yuen with Norton Healthcare said.

It's also known to cause more severe symptoms in seemingly healthy people and that can be a problem.

“People seem to also fear the flu less, disregard it, take it for granted, think they will just get over it and most people do but the flu is not something to be taken lightly,” Dr. Yuen said.

Some people seeing the worst cases of the flu may not be getting help soon enough but doctors say the symptoms aren't as strong if you get a flu shot.

“There is nothing that's bulletproof about the vaccine. It can reduce the severity of symptoms. It doesn't guarantee you won't get sick, just like a seatbelt won't guarantee you won't get in a car crash,” Dr. Yuen said.

Linda didn't get a shot this season but says she will from now on.

“I think, I will, think I am going to try a flu shot,” Caswell said.

