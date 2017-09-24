Kentuckiana doctors recommend flu shot ahead of flu season

Doctor Giving Senior Female Patient Injection (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Doctors recommend you get your flu vaccine now. The once popular nasal spray called, Flu Mist, is off the list of recommended vaccines and that's about as welcoming to some as the virus itself.



"We have children who come in and say, 'I want the nose thing.' We have to tell them, 'no no, this year it's the shot,'" Dr. Selma Winner, with Norton Children's Medical Associates said.



Pediatricians have had to break the bad news two years in a row now after the American Academy of Pediatrics shot down the nasal spray.



"In the last two years, it's been found it's not effective," Dr. Winner said. "Last year it was almost like getting no vaccine. So, we're going back to what's good and effective, and that's the injection."



Dr. Winner says while flu season doesn't kick in until October, Louisville has already seen cases.



"The flu itself is a respiratory virus. Aches, pains, cough, congestion, fever, headaches, sometimes stomach aches. You'll feel bad for usually two weeks," Dr. Winner said.



It's reason enough to get vaccinated now. Dr. Winner says if you're older than six months, you should get the flu vaccine. In your child's first year, that means two doses about a month apart.



To make it easier on kids, it's "a hug, a kiss afterward. A sticker that we give them," Dr. Winner said.



The very young, the elderly and anyone with a chronic illness is more at risk. Dr. Winner says by getting the flu shot, you're also protecting others who can't or don't.



"Bravery comes even if you cry, that's fine," Winner smiled.



It's important to know, it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against flu. So, make plans to get vaccinated early in fall, before flu season begins.

