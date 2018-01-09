Prevent the flu once you get it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Flu cases have spiked across the U.S., and Kentuckiana is no exception. The flu is widespread in our area, with 12 deaths in Kentucky and 9 in Indiana so far.
Preventing the spread of the flu is very important. If you find yourself sick with the flu, here are some tips from the CDC to help stop the spread to those around you:
- Avoid contact with others as much as possible, especially people with weakened immune systems, people in hospitals, children and the elderly
- Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often, especially after touching your face
- Clean surfaces that may be contaminated
- Stay home for 24 hours after your fever is gone
