Hepatitis A outbreak affects Jefferson Co.

Hepatitis A viruses infecting intestine (Photo: Dr_Microbe)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky health officials are battling a hepatitis A problem and Jefferson County is not immune. Metro Health officials said there have been 47 cases in the county, but they believe it's mainly confined to the homeless population and drug users.



Health officials have given about 1,500 immunizations since late November, working with homeless camps and shelters to combat the problem.



This outbreak is also the reason all JCPS students will need to get two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine before school starts next August. So far, there are no hepatitis A cases in JCPS schools.

