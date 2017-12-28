Free classes to stop smoking offered in Louisville

smoker butts.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you have been looking for an excuse to quit smoking, now is the time. The Louisville Metro Health Department is offering free stop smoking classes.

The 8-session program includes weekly support group meetings combined with the use of nicotine replacement products like patches and gum. Participants in the program will get free supplies of nicotine replacement products.

To register for the classes call 574 – STOP (574-7867), e-mail StopSmoking@louisville.gov or click here to register online.

Below is a list of upcoming classes:

January 9 – February 27 Tuesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Baptist Health Floyd, 1850 State St., New Albany IN, January 10 – February 21 Wednesdays, 9:30 -11:00 a.m. Norton Prevention & Wellness (facilitated in Spanish) 3999 Dutchmans Ln., Suite, 3C January 10 - February 21 Wednesdays, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Okolona Library (facilitated in Spanish) 7300 Jefferson Blvd. January 15 - February 26 Mondays, 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. UAW Local 862 Union Hall - KTP 2702 Chamberlain Ln. January 16 – February 27 Tuesdays, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. UAW Local 862 Union Hall - LAP 3000 Fern Valley Rd. January 16 – February 27 Tuesdays, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Bullitt County Health Department Bullitt County Health Department Annex January 18 – March 8 Thursdays, 12:15 – 2:00 p.m. Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness 400 East Gray St. January 22 - March 5 Mondays, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Family Health Center East Broadway 834 East Broadway, 2nd Floor January 24 - March 7 Wednesdays, 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. Family Health Center Portland 2215 Portland Avenue, 4th Floor January 30 – March 13 Tuesdays, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. Norton Women & Children’s Hospital 4123 Dutchmans Lane, Plaza III – Marshall Women Center Classroom 1B

