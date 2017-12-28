WHAS
Close

Free classes to stop smoking offered in Louisville

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:45 PM. EST December 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you have been looking for an excuse to quit smoking, now is the time. The Louisville Metro Health Department is offering free stop smoking classes.

The 8-session program includes weekly support group meetings combined with the use of nicotine replacement products like patches and gum. Participants in the program will get free supplies of nicotine replacement products.

To register for the classes call 574 – STOP (574-7867), e-mail StopSmoking@louisville.gov or click here to register online.

Below is a list of upcoming classes:

January 9 – February 27

Tuesdays, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Baptist Health Floyd, 1850 State St., New Albany IN,

 

January 10 – February 21

Wednesdays, 9:30 -11:00 a.m.

Norton Prevention & Wellness (facilitated in Spanish)

3999 Dutchmans Ln., Suite, 3C

January 10 - February 21

Wednesdays, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Okolona Library (facilitated in Spanish)

7300 Jefferson Blvd.

January 15 - February 26

Mondays, 4:00 -   5:30 p.m.

UAW Local 862 Union Hall - KTP

2702 Chamberlain Ln.

January 16 – February 27

Tuesdays, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

UAW Local 862 Union Hall - LAP

3000 Fern Valley Rd.

January 16 – February 27

Tuesdays, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt County Health Department

Bullitt County Health Department Annex

January 18 – March 8

Thursdays, 12:15 – 2:00 p.m.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness

400 East Gray St.

January 22 - March 5

Mondays, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Family Health Center East Broadway

834 East Broadway, 2nd Floor

January 24 - March 7

Wednesdays, 12:00 - 1:30 p.m.

Family Health Center Portland

2215 Portland Avenue, 4th Floor

January 30 – March 13

Tuesdays, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Norton Women & Children’s Hospital

4123 Dutchmans Lane, Plaza III – Marshall Women Center

Classroom 1B

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories