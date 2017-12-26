Four drugstore moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated this winter

Do average temperatures of 20 and below leave you with chapped lips, rough hands and flakey skin?

Don't worry you're not alone.

Yes, we'd all like to think walking in a winter wonderland is as glamorous as they portray in movies, but let's be real.

Winter in Northeast Ohio can be rough in many aspects; don't let your skin fall victim.

Below you'll find a list of four drugstore moisturizers that will have you ready to brave old man winter's wrath.

1. Ponds Dry Skin Cream

Promising review: " I have loved the Ponds line of cleansers and moisturizers for years! Never have believed you need to spend a fortune for pretty skin at any age! "

2. Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Promising review: "tried many other products over the years, keep returning to Neutrogena due to its performance. Have very sensitive and dry skin as well as age related issues, Neutrogena delivers!"

3. St. Ives Timeless Skin Collagen Elastin Moisturizer

Promising review: " I've been trying a lot of skin products that will work on my skin. It's been more than a year since i used this product and find it suited/working on my skin. It's not greasy and lightweight that's makes me feel comfortable every time i use it. I am very happy with this product as it doesn't clogged my pores and works well with my face wash and toner. It keeps my skin hydrated, soft and healthy and glowing. I so love it."

4. Cerave Moisturizing Cream

"If you are doubting this product, stop what you are doing and run to your nearest Walgreens, Target, or Wal-Mart and pick this product up. It WILL change your life. I had SEVERE eczema on my face and it was incredibly painful. I had red, inflamed, itchy, flaky, and disgusting skin. I tried everything, from organic to high priced Macy's products. Nothing worked, until I picked up a $2 sample of this at Walgreens after reading the reviews online. Well, it is a miracle product. My face feels amazing, I use it twice daily, and my eczema is at 0%-I've had no recurrence. I have my life back and I am just spreading the love. It has also diminished my acne breakouts by 98%. I can't tell you enough, just try it! I hope it does for you, what it has done for me. I also want to add, I didn't get anything for free or was asked to do this review, I just honestly needed to share my experience."

