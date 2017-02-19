Fmr. audiology patient turned doctor is now a provider

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Statistics show one in three people over the age of 65 suffer from hearing loss.

It’s a bit rarer to hear the diagnosis given to a 10-year-old.

“I started taking up sports at the Y – soccer, basketball and I never felt like I could play very well. I always felt confused and later figured out it was because of my hearing,” Dr. Austin Black said.

Dr. Black is a 42-year-old audiologist and has been wearing a hearing aid for more than 30 years.

“With my experience, I didn’t really get the best information on how to treat and how to take care of it growing up – so I wanted to make sure that my patients that I interacted with get the best experience,” he said.

Dr. Black says he’s turned his hearing loss into a healing victory.

“If I can take what has affected me in so many ways and use it to someone’s benefit, then it’s all been worth it,” he said. "To live your life to the fullest – one of the ways you can do it with all of the other things in our life that we can control, treating your hearing is something very easy to do."

It’s loud and evident that what you think is an ailment could easily be a gift in disguise.

