LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville now has a flu-related death.

Officials said an elderly person passed away. That person did have other underlying medical issues.

Last week the Department of Public Health raised the state's flu level to widespread. Its highest level of flu activity.

Doctors say it's not too late to get a flu shot.



