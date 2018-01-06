Flu deaths in Indiana triple in one week

Credit: Getty Images

Indiana (WHAS11) - The country is dealing with an especially aggressive form of the flu this year, and new reports this week show that flu deaths in Indiana have tripled in just seven days.

Twenty-five people died in the last week of 2017 from flu related causes, which is up from nine the week before. Sixteen of those deaths involved people 65 years or older.

Seven other deaths happened in the 50-to-64 age group. One death each was reported in the 5-24 and 25-49 age groups.

This is compared to two deaths this time last year.

