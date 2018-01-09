Flu becomes widespread across Kentuckiana, the United States

(Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Villafuerte, 2003 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- This year's flu is widespread and dangerous, even deadly in some cases.

More people in Kentucky are dying from the flu. There are now five confirmed flu deaths in Lexington. That brings the total number of dead in Kentucky from the flu to 12. In Indiana, there are 9 flu-related deaths.

It's been a bad flu season across the United States. Flu cases are spiking across the country, many of us around the U.S. have been forced inside due to the extreme cold.

Kentucky and Indiana are at the top of the HIGH activity level for the flu. Emergency room's in some places are packed and tents are being set up to handle flu patients.

RELATED: CDC map to flu activity across United States

So far, this season, the CDC said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is nearly 42,000.

Adding to the problem, some pharmacies are running out of Tamiflu, a prescription medication that can help shorten and lessen flu systems.

When it comes to the flu vaccine, officials with the CDC estimate this year's vaccine is only 32 percent effective against the common H2N3 strain, doctors still recommend getting one because they say it can help reduce the severity of symptoms.



© 2018 WHAS-TV