Fischer, Yarmuth remind public of ACA enrollment period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins this week and local political leaders are reminding the public that it’s still the law.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth were at the Family Health Center in Fairdale making it clear that healthcare.gov is still available to you and your family.

Mayor Greg Fischer says he wants to make sure this message hasn't gotten lost in the current political atmosphere.

“It just makes common sense to have availability to health care for all Americans so you can do preventative work so you don't have to pay more later,” Mayor Fischer said.

If you don't have health insurance you could face a penalty of $695 of 2.5 percent of your household income.

Open enrollment begins Wednesday and runs through Dec. 15.

© 2017 WHAS-TV