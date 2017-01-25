Clark County needle exchange begins Thursday

In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014, syringes given out at the Minnesota AIDS Project needle exchange are displayed in Minneapolis, Minn. After years of running Minnesota's largest needle exchange, Brian Warden is beginning to see something new among the increasing numbers of suburban and rural heroin users coming to trade in used needles. (Photo: Jeffrey Thompson, AP)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- Heroin's grip on families came knocking on Carolyn King's door in March 2015.

"We had no idea she was in the trouble she was in," King said of her granddaughter.

Her 22-year-old granddaughter, Raven, lost her life to the addiction. She says Raven tried to kick the habit.

"She had been quietly trying to get treatment for six months previous to that, but like many people, she was ashamed and didn't want people to know she was dealing with it," she said.

The Clark County Health Department hopes to deal with it head on by allowing those who use the opportunity to exchange dirty needles with clean ones. The county currently has $7,000, but its health officer says he needs more than twice that to last through the summer.

"It should not be up to a community to see if they can raise money to save their young people," King said.

Indiana law does not allow the federal government or the state to pay for needle exchange programs.

Her granddaughter was one of 55 overdose deaths in 2015 in Clark County. There were 87 last year, but Dr. Kevin Burke said the county is still investigating the cause of other deaths, which could bring that total close to 100. Until there's a more hands-on approach, Burke said overdose deaths - and the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C - will increase.

"Many time they're reluctant to try to change things because they sort of feel like they're trapped but trying to escape the drug has the risk of withdraw," Dr. Burke said.

"This addiction takes your soul. I would just implore people to reach out for help," King said.

The needle exchange runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday at the health department's Jeffersonville location.

