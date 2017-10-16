Chuck Olmstead Telethon: Raising funds, awareness for stroke and brain aneurysms

chuck-olmstead-portrait.png (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's a cause close to our hearts here at WHAS11, this week we'll continue the initiative of bringing awareness to the signs and symptoms of stroke and brain aneurysms.

You can help contribute to a telethon that raises money in memory of longtime WHAS11 reporter Chuck Olmstead.

He died suddenly of a brain aneurysm in 2009.

The telethon helps raise money so you can get free screenings. The telethon starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, on WHAS11.

The money raised during this telethon will be used to offset the costs of the free health screenings that the Chuck Olmstead Memorial Fund provides for community members.

To donate to the fund, visit chuckolmsteadfund.com.

