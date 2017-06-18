Big Wig Challenge: Raise $10K for Susan G. Komen, cancer research

Help community leaders, the "big wigs," raise money to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation and cancer research.
The challenge is easy!
Wear something pink, then challenge a friend to or family member through a video on social media and head over to bigwigky.com to make a donation. The funds will go to help breast cancer research and local support services and programs.
Below are some challenges on YouTube from some familiar faces of the Kentuckiana community:
Louisville Crashers challenge Greg Galiette:
Greg Galiette, with the Louisville Bats Baseball team, challenges Scott Davenport:
Scott Davenport, Bellarmine head coach, challenges Robbie Valentine:
Robbie Valentine, the senior director of sales at KFC YUM! Center, challenges John Schnatter:
John Schnatter, Papa Johns pizza founder, challenges Matt Thornton:
Matt Thornton, the CEO of Thornton, Inc., challenges Vincenzo:
Vincenzo Gabriele, co-owner of Vincenzo's, challenges Terry Meiners:
Linda Danna, General Manager of WHAS11 news, challenges Terry Meiners:
Victoria Samuels, VP of operations at Maker's Mark, challenges Madeline and Jerry Abramson:
Jerry and Madeline Abramsons, former mayor of Louisville and his wife, challenge Kentuckiana:
