Beshear announces effort to combat opioid overdoses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a pharmaceutical company he says directly contributed to more than 190 opioid overdose deaths in the state.

Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit Monday against Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions concerning the opioid prescription drug Opana ER. The company announced in July it would stop selling the drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the company to pull it from the market.

Beshear said the company specifically targeted military veterans when promoting the drug and said the company was lining its pockets at the expense of Kentucky's communities.

Endo's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Matthew J. Maletta said Beshear's comments were patently offensive. He vowed to vigorously defend the company.

Beshear said this is one of many lawsuits he will file against opioid manufacturers.

